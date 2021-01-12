CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Major Shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $7,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CTIC opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.31. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.86.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). As a group, research analysts predict that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CTI BioPharma from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CTI BioPharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTIC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Caxton Corp lifted its position in CTI BioPharma by 596.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 4,313,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,157 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in CTI BioPharma by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares during the period. 52.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

