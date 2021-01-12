CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CUBE. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

CUBE stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.68. The company had a trading volume of 778,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $35.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.78.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.66 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey P. Foster sold 25,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $844,381.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,380.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in CubeSmart by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

