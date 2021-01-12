Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $97.63

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $97.63 and last traded at $97.57, with a volume of 1284 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.60.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CFR. Compass Point downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.10.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.31. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $350.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 119,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 11,982 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth about $392,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 169,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,772,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.