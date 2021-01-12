CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark

Stock analysts at Benchmark began coverage on shares of CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. B. Riley downgraded CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of CURI stock opened at $16.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.75. CuriosityStream has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $17.69.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CuriosityStream will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John S. Hendricks purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,084,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John S. Hendricks purchased 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $226,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 801,657 shares in the company, valued at $8,858,309.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 110,184 shares of company stock worth $1,032,381.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

