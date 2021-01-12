Curran Simpson Sells 5,185 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Stock

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) insider Curran Simpson sold 5,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $259,301.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,879.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

RGNX opened at $48.13 on Tuesday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $54.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.57.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.12. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 222.24%. The firm had revenue of $98.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 572.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

RGNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on REGENXBIO from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James upgraded REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.