Curtis Banks Group plc (CBP.L) (LON:CBP) Shares Gap Up to $228.00

Curtis Banks Group plc (CBP.L) (LON:CBP)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $228.00, but opened at $238.00. Curtis Banks Group plc (CBP.L) shares last traded at $224.00, with a volume of 15,818 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £148.77 million and a P/E ratio of 17.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 220.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 217.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.09, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 5.98.

In other Curtis Banks Group plc (CBP.L) news, insider William Arthur Self sold 34,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.63), for a total value of £69,005.31 ($90,155.88).

Curtis Banks Group plc (CBP.L) Company Profile (LON:CBP)

Curtis Banks Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides pension administration services principally for self-invested personal pension schemes and small self-administered pension schemes in the United Kingdom. It also offers financial, legal, and property valuation services. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

