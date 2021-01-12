cVault.finance (CORE) One Day Volume Tops $1.24 Million

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $36.80 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One cVault.finance token can now be purchased for $3,680.12 or 0.11159186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, cVault.finance has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00024528 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00113878 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00272141 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00064732 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00063755 BTC.

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance.

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

cVault.finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

