CVCoin (CVN) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.19 Million

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. CVCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and $192,056.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CVCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000505 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CVCoin has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002853 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00023635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00110864 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.59 or 0.00258500 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00064251 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 81.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00061562 BTC.

CVCoin Token Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here. CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network.

Buying and Selling CVCoin

CVCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

