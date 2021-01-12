CX Institutional Cuts Position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

CX Institutional cut its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,583 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.2% of CX Institutional’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Single Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 218.7% in the 4th quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter.

VUG stock traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $253.04. 3,546,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,511. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $257.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $249.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.01.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

