CX Institutional Has $40.23 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

CX Institutional grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,467 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 3.9% of CX Institutional’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $40,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,607,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,353,000 after purchasing an additional 535,573 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,237,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,245,000 after buying an additional 23,424 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,771,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,158,000 after buying an additional 27,719 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,326,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,727,000 after buying an additional 46,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,257,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,711,000 after buying an additional 31,478 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $1.89 on Tuesday, reaching $214.39. The stock had a trading volume of 697,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,637. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $110.05 and a 1 year high of $214.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

