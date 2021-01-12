CX Institutional Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,911 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,994,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,811,000 after acquiring an additional 254,647 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,193,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,689,000 after purchasing an additional 559,278 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,498,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,921,000 after purchasing an additional 49,585 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 934,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,718,000 after purchasing an additional 60,721 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 217.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 845,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,956,000 after purchasing an additional 579,678 shares during the period.

Shares of VOE traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.59. 284,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,267. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $67.66 and a 12-month high of $123.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

