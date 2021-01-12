CX Institutional Invests $3.21 Million in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 96,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 412.2% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 98,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 35.9% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 5,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWQ traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.07. 7,458,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,231,037. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 12-month low of $19.29 and a 12-month high of $34.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.04.

iShares MSCI France ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

