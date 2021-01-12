CX Institutional Invests $3.34 Million in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS)

CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,335,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000.

Shares of EIS traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $67.62. The stock had a trading volume of 61,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,919. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.02 and a 200 day moving average of $56.33. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a twelve month low of $36.86 and a twelve month high of $67.64.

