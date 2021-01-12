CX Institutional Lowers Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

CX Institutional lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,395 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Guggenheim lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.65.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.11. The stock had a trading volume of 18,121,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,342,143. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.57.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,702,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.