CX Institutional Purchases 4,489 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYG. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,454,000. Regents of The University of California bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,918,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 460,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,666,000 after purchasing an additional 42,956 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 349,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,354,000 after acquiring an additional 52,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 274,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,061,000 after acquiring an additional 34,042 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.01. The stock had a trading volume of 38,987,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,437,980. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $67.52 and a 12 month high of $88.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.88.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

