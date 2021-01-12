CX Institutional Reduces Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

CX Institutional trimmed its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,023 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in General Dynamics by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub lowered General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.53.

Shares of GD stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,529,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,073. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $190.08. The firm has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

