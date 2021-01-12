Cypress Capital Group Grows Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Paychex comprises about 1.1% of Cypress Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.89. 23,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,306. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.21. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $99.95. The company has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub lowered Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 10,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $892,081.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,215.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 483,252 shares of company stock worth $42,117,342 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

