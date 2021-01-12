Cypress Capital Group Has $8.44 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,845 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.3% of Cypress Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,600,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,811 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 49.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $422,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,046 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 22.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,191,343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $602,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,845 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 28.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $553,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 247.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,228,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $104,876,000 after acquiring an additional 875,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Starbucks from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.62.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.64. 125,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,660,720. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $107.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.98. The company has a market capitalization of $119.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $372,830.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,791.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $4,476,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

