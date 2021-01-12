Cypress Capital Group Purchases 205 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,631 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cleveland Research lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.34.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.27. 151,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,726,682. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.72 and its 200-day moving average is $58.30. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $66.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

