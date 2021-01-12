DA Davidson Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Helen of Troy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now anticipates that the company will earn $11.18 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.56. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s FY2022 earnings at $11.89 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HELE. Sidoti started coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. ValuEngine cut Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $211.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $104.01 and a 12-month high of $230.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The business had revenue of $637.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 69.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,891,000 after purchasing an additional 475,625 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 910,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,189,000 after buying an additional 253,599 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 10.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 471,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,173,000 after acquiring an additional 44,018 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Helen of Troy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 318,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Helen of Troy by 17.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,301,000 after acquiring an additional 44,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

