DAD (DAD) Price Up 1.5% This Week

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. DAD has a market capitalization of $18.75 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAD has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One DAD token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000406 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00041699 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005402 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00043789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.90 or 0.00371643 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $1,484.49 or 0.04347571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00013996 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

DAD Profile

DAD (DAD) is a token. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 tokens. The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAD is dad.one.

Buying and Selling DAD

DAD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.