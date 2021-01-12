Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 2,700.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Dai Nippon Printing stock opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.67 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.15. Dai Nippon Printing has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $14.54.

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter. Dai Nippon Printing had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 4.56%.

About Dai Nippon Printing

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in printing business worldwide. Its Information Communication segment offers books and magazines; operates hybrid bookstore network under honto brand; flyers and catalogs; business process outsourcing services; solar-powered outdoor LCD digital signage/universally designed touch screen multilingual signage; business forms, smart cards and magnetic cards, and transparent hologram ribbon; and dye-sublimation thermal transfer printing media and thermal mass transfer printing media, dye-sublimation photo printers, and self-service photo printing systems, as well as identity verification services.

