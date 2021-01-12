Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Has $485,000 Stock Position in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) by 73.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,710 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 0.21% of Territorial Bancorp worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 508.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 14.5% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 5.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBNK stock opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.20. Territorial Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $31.13. The firm has a market cap of $242.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.59.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 23.90%. The firm had revenue of $16.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.32%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TBNK shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

