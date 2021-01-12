Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Has $596,000 Holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. reduced its stake in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 73.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,343 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 0.06% of First Bancorp worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 473.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 513.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 7,200 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $243,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,489.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 30,000 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $1,020,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,181,192.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBNC opened at $36.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.25. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $38.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.64 and a 200-day moving average of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. First Bancorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $76.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.23%.

FBNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. G.Research lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Gabelli lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. First Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

