Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Reduces Position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lessened its stake in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 73.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,431 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 119,240 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.13% of American Software worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in American Software by 107.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in American Software by 218.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in American Software by 95.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in American Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Software by 21.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $104,838.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,874.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 31,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $524,743.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,190.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,038 shares of company stock valued at $632,838. 9.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMSWA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of American Software in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

American Software stock opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.45 million, a PE ratio of 92.90 and a beta of 0.51. American Software, Inc. has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $21.48.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $27.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Software, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. American Software’s payout ratio is currently 169.23%.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

