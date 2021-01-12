Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 319,520 Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 74.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 319,520 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.32% of Vera Bradley worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 198.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

NASDAQ VRA opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.48. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $11.59. The stock has a market cap of $276.67 million, a PE ratio of 63.70 and a beta of 1.60.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 42,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $320,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,663,582.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director P. Michael Miller sold 7,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $64,181.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,695.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,989 shares of company stock valued at $404,889 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

