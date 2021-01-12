Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 41,797 Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. decreased its stake in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 73.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,797 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 0.08% of RE/MAX worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RE/MAX by 40.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in RE/MAX by 122.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in RE/MAX by 342.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in RE/MAX in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RMAX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of RE/MAX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RE/MAX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

RMAX opened at $38.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $723.17 million, a PE ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 1.64. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $40.78.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. RE/MAX had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: RE/MAX Franchising, Motto Franchising, Marketing Funds, and Other. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand.

