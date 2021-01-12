Dana (NYSE:DAN) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

DAN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dana from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays cut shares of Dana from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Dana from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.89.

NYSE DAN opened at $21.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.02. Dana has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $22.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -434.91, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.61.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Dana will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO James D. Kellett sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $32,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at $49,534.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $589,209.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,719.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Dana by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 488,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after buying an additional 179,497 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Dana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Dana by 1,094.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 42,059 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Dana by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 59,335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 39,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Dana by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 974,504 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,879,000 after buying an additional 149,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

