Dana (NYSE:DAN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Dana (NYSE:DAN) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Dana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Dana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

Get Dana alerts:

Dana stock opened at $21.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -434.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.96. Dana has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $22.52.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dana will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dana news, CAO James D. Kellett sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $32,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at $49,534.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $589,209.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,719.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Dana by 54.9% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the third quarter worth $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the second quarter worth $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dana by 122.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dana by 10.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.