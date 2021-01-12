Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,600 shares, an increase of 780.4% from the December 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 995,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

DANOY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danone in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Danone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

DANOY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.89. 2,145,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,671. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.01. Danone has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $16.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

