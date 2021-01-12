Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.07

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.07 and last traded at $9.07, with a volume of 22337 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.72.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DNKEY. Morgan Stanley downgraded Danske Bank A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average of $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 17.37%.

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses; and corporate, institutional, and personal customers. It operates through Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates and Institutions, Wealth Management, and Northern Ireland segments. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services.

