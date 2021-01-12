Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $73.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Darling Ingredients Inc. is a provider of rendering, cooking oil and bakery waste recycling and recovery solutions. It collects and transforms all aspects of animal by-product streams into broadly used and specialty ingredients, such as gelatin, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstock, green energy, natural casings and hides. The Company also provides grease trap services to food service establishments, environmental services to food processors and sells restaurant cooking oil delivery and collection equipment. Darling Ingredients Inc., formerly known as Darling International Inc., is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Stephens started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.55.

NYSE DAR opened at $66.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.31. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.81.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $850.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.39 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John F. Sterling sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $2,291,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,416,401.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brenda Snell sold 6,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total transaction of $316,506.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,928.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,496 shares of company stock worth $6,490,284 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 9.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 3.3% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

