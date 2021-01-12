Daryl G. Byrd Sells 90,883 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Stock

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 90,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $1,365,971.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,524,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,906,035.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

First Horizon stock opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.54.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.18. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FHN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,106,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,796,000 after buying an additional 19,273,731 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in First Horizon by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,308,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547,864 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in First Horizon by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,109,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173,674 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in First Horizon in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,763,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Horizon by 316.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,757,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855,601 shares during the last quarter.

FHN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. First Horizon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.15.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

