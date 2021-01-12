DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DCP Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.93.

NYSE DCP opened at $20.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. DCP Midstream has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $25.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 3.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.92 and its 200-day moving average is $14.12.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. DCP Midstream had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DCP Midstream will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in DCP Midstream by 9.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 16.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 1,345.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DCP Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 207,621 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs.

