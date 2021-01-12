DEEX Reaches Market Capitalization of $204,415.77 (DEEX)

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded 107.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Over the last week, DEEX has traded up 34.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DEEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DEEX has a market capitalization of $204,415.77 and $188.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006259 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005940 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000251 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000184 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000184 BTC.

DEEX Profile

DEEX (CRYPTO:DEEX) is a token. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 tokens. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. DEEX’s official website is www.deex.exchange.

According to CryptoCompare, “DEEX is a multi cryptocurrency exchange platform. It provides currency trading (buy/sell) services for a range of blockchain assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) or Ethereum (ETH). The platform native token (DEEX), will be available for trade with the supported cryptocurrencies on DEEX.The DEEX token is a cryptocurrency developed by DEEX. It will be the token that will serve the users as a medium to exchange value when using the platform, it will be tradeable with BTC and ETH. “

Buying and Selling DEEX

DEEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

