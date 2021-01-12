Defis Network Market Capitalization Reaches $1.22 Million (DFS)

Defis Network (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 12th. Defis Network has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $60,743.00 worth of Defis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Defis Network token can now be purchased for about $3.29 or 0.00009437 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Defis Network has traded down 11.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Defis Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00042359 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00039319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,447.37 or 0.04156176 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.30 or 0.00339715 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00013656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Defis Network Token Profile

Defis Network is a token. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Defis Network’s total supply is 1,415,428 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,848 tokens. The official website for Defis Network is www.defis.network. Defis Network’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Defis Network Token Trading

Defis Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Defis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Defis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Defis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Defis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Defis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.