Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) Given a €145.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DHER has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €122.91 ($144.60).

Shares of ETR:DHER opened at €132.35 ($155.71) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.16. Delivery Hero SE has a 1-year low of €50.18 ($59.04) and a 1-year high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €114.25 and a 200 day moving average price of €101.21.

About Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F)

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

