Dent (DENT) Trading Up 20.4% Over Last Week

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Dent has a market cap of $22.51 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dent token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Dent has traded 20.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00041630 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005419 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00042497 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.64 or 0.00371245 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,535.87 or 0.04467126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00014079 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Dent Token Profile

Dent (CRYPTO:DENT) is a token. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,055,941,183 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com.

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

