DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Major Shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp Buys 200,000 Shares of Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $5,900,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMTK opened at $33.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 0.60. DermTech, Inc. has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $40.66.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DMTK. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of DermTech in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DermTech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 111.6% in the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 250,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 131,849 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DermTech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,703,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 17.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 17,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DermTech in the third quarter worth approximately $934,000. Institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

