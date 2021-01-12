Dero (DERO) Trading Up 34.7% This Week

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded 34.7% higher against the dollar. Dero has a total market capitalization of $7.91 million and approximately $334,484.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00002300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,402.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,028.45 or 0.03078966 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.96 or 0.00395051 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $462.14 or 0.01383560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.39 or 0.00620867 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.33 or 0.00468028 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003989 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.31 or 0.00297304 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00021275 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,313 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dero Coin Trading

Dero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

