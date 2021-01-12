Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $219.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $208.00 to $219.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on STZ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Constellation Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $222.38.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $226.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $240.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

In related news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 30.4% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 2.0% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Constellation Brands by 9.4% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

