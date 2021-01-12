Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY)

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, December 21st. DZ Bank raised shares of E.On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of E.On from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

E.On stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.75. The company had a trading volume of 88,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,161. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.36. E.On has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $12.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 12.32%. On average, analysts expect that E.On will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

