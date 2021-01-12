Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €40.00 by Baader Bank

Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) received a €40.00 ($47.06) target price from equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.32% from the stock’s current price.

DPW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €45.86 ($53.95).

Shares of FRA:DPW traded down €0.56 ($0.66) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €40.95 ($48.18). 2,522,286 shares of the company traded hands. Deutsche Post AG has a 12 month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 12 month high of €41.32 ($48.61). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €40.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €38.29.

Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

