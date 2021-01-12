Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) Receives “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.20 ($20.24) price objective on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.30 ($27.41) price objective on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €19.87 ($23.37).

Shares of FRA DTE opened at €15.19 ($17.87) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €14.73. Deutsche Telekom AG has a 1 year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1 year high of €18.13 ($21.33).

About Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F)

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

