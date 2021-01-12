DEX One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.68 Million (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. One DEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DEX has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. DEX has a market capitalization of $4.08 million and $2.68 million worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00042069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005289 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00041095 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,442.62 or 0.04266550 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.29 or 0.00346880 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00013906 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX is a token. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr.

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

Buying and Selling DEX

DEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

