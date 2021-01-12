DIA (DIA) Price Reaches $1.22 on Exchanges

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 12th. Over the last week, DIA has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One DIA token can now be bought for approximately $1.22 or 0.00003706 BTC on exchanges. DIA has a market capitalization of $34.58 million and $10.34 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00024835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00113988 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.00271812 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00064405 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00064198 BTC.

About DIA

DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,271,916 tokens. DIA’s official website is diadata.org. DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights.

Buying and Selling DIA

DIA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

