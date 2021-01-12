DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Shares Up 6.6%

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)’s share price shot up 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.95. 274,224 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 178,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DMAC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DiaMedica Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.95.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.67. The company has a market cap of $186.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 2.40.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04).

In other news, Director Randall Michael Giuffre bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $63,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Pilnik bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.37 per share, for a total transaction of $53,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 27,000 shares of company stock worth $125,980. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Corriente Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 262.7% during the third quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 730,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 528,752 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 35.5% during the third quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 646,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 169,625 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 56.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 71.5% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,146,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 478,040 shares during the period. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant proteins for the treatment of kidney and neurological diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

