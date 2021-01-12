Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.28.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FANG. TD Securities increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Truist increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 68.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 83,381 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 33,760 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at $602,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.7% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,131,568 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $47,322,000 after acquiring an additional 97,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FANG traded up $4.57 on Tuesday, hitting $62.87. 4,187,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,666,471. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.19 and a 200 day moving average of $38.70. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $92.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.27 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

