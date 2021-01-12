DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DiaSorin S.p.A. engages in the development, production and marketing of reagent kits for in vitro diagnostics. It specializes in the provision of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics solutions which serves infectious diseases, cardiac markers, bone metabolism, hepatitis and retrovirus, oncology and endocrinology clinical areas. DiaSorin S.p.A. is headquartered in Vercelli, Italy. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DSRLF. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DiaSorin in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of DiaSorin in a report on Friday, October 30th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of DiaSorin in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of DiaSorin in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

OTCMKTS:DSRLF remained flat at $$201.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.44. DiaSorin has a one year low of $114.50 and a one year high of $232.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.99 and a beta of 0.60.

About DiaSorin

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics tests for private and hospital microbiology laboratories worldwide. The company offers testing kits for infectious diseases, such as gastrointestinal infections, bone and mineral metabolism, endocrinology, hypertension, oncology, onco-hematology, and autoimmunity.

