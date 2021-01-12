Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Shares Down 14.6%

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) dropped 14.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.11. Approximately 8,816,499 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 6,014,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $71.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.90.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 164.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 155,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 96,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

